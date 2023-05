Why AI Is a Game-Changer for the Music Industry

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Are you ready to rock, investors?The music industry is currently experiencing a renaissance, and the maestro behind it all is none other than artificial intelligence (AI). This technological virtuoso has been composing new ways for music platforms to orchestrate the user experience, content creation, and copyright management.Nobody knows exactly how this grand opus will unfold, but we can certainly appreciate the crescendo of opportunities and controversy AI brings to the table. So let's embark on a melodic journey to explore the harmonious fusion of AI and the music industry. I'll start with the least contentious part of it, digging into the more complicated ideas later on.Continue reading