Generation Income Properties Aktie
ISIN: US37149D1054
|
21.01.2026 02:20:00
Why AI Is Still Viewed as a Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity
The artificial intelligence (AI) outlook is still bullish despite the market-beating gains that have occurred in the past year. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF has more than tripled over the past five years, and that fund is filled with AI chipmakers. Furthermore, the CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF has gained about 30% year to date thanks to crypto mining companies pivoting to AI infrastructure.These gains show strong investor momentum carrying into the new year and may be a sign of more things to come. These are some of the reasons investors are still loading up on AI stocks despite strong performances in 2025.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
