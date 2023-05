Why AI Is the Next Big Thing in Investing, and How to Get in Early With These Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There has been plenty of discussion and news reports about artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) this year. The topic seems to be of great interest among investors. The spark for much of the discussion was the debut earlier this year of OpenAI's generative chatbot ChatGPT.It may seem like the topic emerged out of nowhere, but AI technology and efforts to capitalize on it have been around for years. Dozens of companies are researching how to improve it and many have been using some form of it for years.The current media hype will inevitably subside, but that doesn't mean the global market for AI isn't going to greatly expand. Statista predicts the global AI market will grow from $142 billion in 2022 to over $1.8 trillion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38% (see chart below).Continue reading