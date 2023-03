Why AI Stocks Microsoft and AMD Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) climbed on Tuesday. Microsoft's partner, OpenAI, debuted a powerful new artificial intelligence model, while AMD launched a new line of cutting-edge processors. OpenAI unveiled GPT-4, the latest generation of its large language models (LLMs), which are trained on massive amounts of data and can be used to power AI applications. OpenAI used previous versions of its LLMs to build and operate its wildly popular AI bot, ChatGPT.GPT-4 is an even more powerful model that can solve difficult problems with improved accuracy, according to OpenAI. It's also multimodal, meaning that it can accept both text and image inputs. Continue reading