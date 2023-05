Why AI Worries Led to Coursera Stock Plummeting This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This week was not kind to education stocks. Exhibit A: the performance of sector mainstay Coursera (NYSE: COUR). The company's share price sank by almost 12% over the course of the five trading days, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, but it wasn't its own fault.As for-profit education as a viable and populated stock market sector is a relatively new phenomenon, companies in the grouping can move in tandem at times. That's what broadly happened this week, which was unfortunate as one of their number sounded a warning about artificial intelligence (AI) and the effect on its business. That company was Chegg, which on Tuesday unveiled its latest set of quarterly earnings. Although the company notched a beat on the bottom line, its comments about ChatGPT -- the hot AI technology of the moment -- were concerning. Continue reading