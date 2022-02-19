|
19.02.2022 16:30:00
Why Airbnb Looks Like a Great Buy for 2022
Travel company Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) posted phenomenal third-quarter earnings last week. While they were deservedly cheered on by investors, it's the future that looks particularly bright. Airbnb is well positioned to keep up its high growth, and although its shares are expensive, there's a reason investors are assigning it a high premium. Airbnb had an outstanding 2021 after a dismal 2020. Travel picked up even as broader global travel restrictions remained intact, and that's at least partially due to the company's adaptability. It can meet demand wherever and whenever it is through its constantly expanding fleet of rental homes in any location. These include locations that large hotel groups can't service since they're too small, giving Airbnb almost a monopoly in some far-flung locales. Image source: Airbnb.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!