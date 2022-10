Why Airbnb Stock Climbed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growth stocks including Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) charged higher Monday after a fiscal policy about-face in the U.K. jolted global markets. In addition, Bank of America delivered a solid earnings report, the latest data point to show that the U.S. economy remains stable despite rising interest rates and high inflation.There was no company-specific news relating to Airbnb, but the travel stock benefited from the broad tailwinds in the market, especially the weakening dollar .Airbnb stock closed the session up 6.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite index tacked on 3.4% for the day.Continue reading