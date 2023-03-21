|
21.03.2023 23:40:34
Why Airbnb Stock Blasted Nearly 5% Higher on Tuesday
Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock was in demand with investors, thanks largely to fresh indications of high travel demand in the immediate future. The DIY accommodation arranger's share price booked a gain of just under 5% on Tuesday, well exceeding the 1.3% of the frothy S&P 500 index on the day. The U.S. Travel Association (USTA) is projecting a relatively heavy spring break travel period. It cited a recent Airlines for America set of estimates for travel during that time, forecasting 158 million passengers throughout March and April. That figure averages out to 2.6 million per day across those two months, and tops the levels of pre-pandemic 2019 for the same period by 1%. Still scarred by the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on their business, airlines will be all too happy to accommodate these wandering individuals. That, however, is a source of concern for the USTA, since times of strong demand "are a stress test that reveal the inadequacies of our current air travel system."Continue reading
