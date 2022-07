Why Airbnb Stock Collapsed Nearly 47% in the First Half of 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) collapsed 46.5% through the first half of 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock is sporting an even worse 58% decline from its peak in late 2021. It's been a tough year for high-growth but richly valued stocks like Airbnb. By comparison, the S&P 500 was down 21% from its all-time highs, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 31%. Airbnb's performance may seem confounding, especially since consumer spending has rapidly shifted toward travel and experiences in 2022 as the economy has reopened. Additionally, while many of its peers are recovering from the pandemic, Airbnb is in high-growth mode. Continue reading