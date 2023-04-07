|
Why Airbnb Stock Dropped This Week
Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock trailed the market this week, falling 12% through Thursday trading. That's compared to a 0.1% drop in the wider market, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The decline didn't erase much of shareholders' recent positive returns, though. Airbnb stock is still up nearly 30% so far in 2023.This week's slump was powered by concerns about the real estate rental giant's growth prospects.The main pressure on the stock came following a short report that raised several issues questioning Airbnb's competitive position. The report highlighted a few guest complaints about awful rental experiences to argue that people may be losing enthusiasm for the travel booking platform.Continue reading
