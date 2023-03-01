Why Airbnb Stock Gained 11% in February

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were moving higher last month after the home-sharing platform beat estimates in its fourth-quarter earnings report and offered solid guidance for 2023.After the stock soared on the report, it gave back some of those gains in the second half of February as investors responded to data that showed that inflation was still elevated, meaning the Federal Reserve was likely to continue raising interest rates.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the month up 11%, as the chart shows.Continue reading