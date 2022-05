Why Airbnb Stock Is Ready for Liftoff

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Spring is in the air, and people are itching to travel as COVID cases dwindle from their January 2022 peak. This past week, Mastercard and Visa reported better-than-expected earnings, partly due to a recovery in cross-border travel, an essential metric for both payment companies.Mastercard said that as of March, cross-border travel is above 2019 levels for the first time since the pandemic began. And Visa CFO Vasant Prabhu observed that "pent-up demand for travel remains very high. And early indications on summer bookings, etc., as you heard from other people, have been very good."With those positive signs for travel in mind, investors might want to look at Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock. Here are two reasons why the vacation rental and experience company could rally from recent lows. Continue reading