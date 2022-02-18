|
18.02.2022 14:39:00
Why Airbnb Stock Jumped This Week
Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) shareholders beat the market this week, as their stock rose 10% through trading on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, compared to a 0.9% decline in the S&P 500. The rally put shares of the room rental specialist ahead of indexes so far in 2022, although the stock is still down over the past full year.Gains this week were powered by Airbnb's fourth-quarter earnings report, which showed improving earnings power and accelerating sales growth.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
