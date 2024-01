Why Airbnb Stock Suddenly and Surprisingly Popped Today

Shares of short-term rental platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) popped today. Shares were modestly up until around 2 p.m. ET, when the pop became more pronounced. The timing of this pop coincides with a report regarding a new fee that the company is rolling out. And that's likely why Airbnb stock was up about 6% as of 3 p.m. ET.A report from Bloomberg points out that Airbnb intends to charge a new service fee to guests starting on April 1. This will be about a 2% extra fee for cross-border bookings. In other words, if the listing is in a currency that differs from the currency used by the traveler, the fee will apply.Airbnb says that international markets are growth opportunities and an area of focus. However, the company's international business may already be bigger than many investors realize. It doesn't break it out every quarter. But in 2022, nearly 54% of Airbnb 's revenue came from listings outside the U.S.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel