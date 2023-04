Why Airbnb Stock Was Pulling Back Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were sliding today in response to a short report from Edwin Dorsey, who covered problems at the company on his Bear Cave blog.Airbnb stock was down 4.1% as of 1:21 p.m. ET, after falling as much as 6.7% immediately after the report was released earlier in the session.Image source: Airbnb .Continue reading