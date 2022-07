Why Airbnb Stock Wilted on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Both the weather and the summer tourism season are heating up, but you wouldn't know that from the performance of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock on Wednesday. Shares of the bellwether home accommodation specialist tumbled by almost 4% on the back of a significant price target cut from an analyst.Doug Anmuth, from JPMorgan Chase unit J.P. Morgan, had a busy Wednesday. In addition to reevaluating a set of tech stocks under his coverage, he also took aim at several with a heavy online presence. With Airbnb, he took an ax to his price target, reducing it rather drastically to $110 per share from his previous level of $185.Anmuth's reasoning wasn't immediately apparent. In making price target trims to other tech and tech-adjacent titles, however, the analyst said that top internet stocks are entering a more mature, lower-growth period in which they will be more subject to macroeconomic headwinds. With the global economy anticipated by many to be facing a slowdown, such companies will be hurt.