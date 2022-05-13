|
13.05.2022 22:18:28
Why Airline Stocks Are on the Rise Today
Stocks rallied on Friday, and airline stocks went along for the ride. Shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) led the march higher, up as much as 7.5% in midday trading, and shares of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE), and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) all gained as much as 5% apiece.Wall Street ended a gloomy week with a ray of sunshine, with markets shooting higher on Friday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirming the Fed's proactive but not panicked approach to rising levels of inflation. Markets are hoping for a so-called "soft landing," where the Fed is able to tame inflation without sending the economy into a recession.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
