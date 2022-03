Why Akanda Stock Blasted Nearly 14% Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

An unusual stock even by the standards of the marijuana industry, medical weed specialist Akanda (NASDAQ: AKAN) had an unusually good day on Monday. The London-based pot company's shares wafted almost 14% higher on news of a major store opening from its majority shareholder, Halo Collective (OTC: HCAND). With fanfare, Halo Collective announced that its first Budega dispensary has opened in Los Angeles in the city's North Hollywood neighborhood. This is the first of three Los Angeles dispensaries that the Canada-based company plans to open. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading