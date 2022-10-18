|
18.10.2022 15:37:41
Why Akouos Stock Is on Fire Today
Shares of small-cap gene therapy company Akouos (NASDAQ: AKUS) popped by as much as 87% in premarket trading Tuesday morning. The biotech's stock is racing higher this morning in response to an all-cash buyout agreement with pharma heavyweight Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). Lilly and Akouos reportedly agreed to a $487 million buyout ($12.5 per share), plus a contingent value right (CVR) option worth another $123 million (an additional $3 per share). The upfront portion of this deal represents a 78% premium over Akouos' closing price Monday afternoon. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
