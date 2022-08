Why Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Was On Fire Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the clinical-stage cancer-cell therapy company Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRT) were up 18.6% on heavy volume on Thursday. The biotech's shares have been blasting higher over the past three months. After this latest uptick, Alaunos' stock has now gained about 400% since the middle of May. Investors have been piling into this developmental cell therapy stock in response to a series of bullish notes from the investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald.Cantor is optimistic that Alaunos' cell therapy pipeline, which is based on the non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene-engineering platform, will prove to be an important new treatment option for a variety of solid tumors. Keeping with this theme, the company recently said that it expects to release initial data from an ongoing phase 1 trial in advanced non-small cell lung cancer earlier than expected.