Why Alaunos Therapeutics Topped the Market on Tuesday

One of the better-performing biotech stocks of recent days and weeks, Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRT) landed in positive territory on Tuesday. The company's share price inched up marginally, but that was good enough to beat the decline of the S&P 500 index. Investors were cheered by a clinical update from Alaunos. Alaunos, which concentrates on T-cell receptor therapies, announced early clinical findings from a phase 1/2 trial of its TCR-T Library. The trial aims to evaluate the effect of TCR-T cells designed and developed by the company on patients with a variety of cancers.Alaunos said that the first patient dosed had a confirmed objective partial response to the treatment. This recipient has been diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer. The biotech quoted its CEO Kevin Boyle as saying that "This is the first time that an objective clinical response has been observed in a solid tumor cancer in connection with non-viral TCR-T cell therapy."Continue reading