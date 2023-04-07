Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
07.04.2023 13:00:00

Why Albemarle, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Fell This Week

Shares of electric vehicle ecosystem participants Albemarle (NYSE: ALB), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) fell hard this week, declining 11.9%, 12.2%, and 10.9%, respectively, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.While none of these companies reported earnings or had material financial disclosures this week, there were some bearish analyst comments on specific companies as well as the auto sector in general from Wall Street analysts. In addition, Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) first-quarter deliveries data released last weekend appeared to disappoint more hopeful investors in the EV space.None of these three companies is an actual electric vehicle manufacturer, but each is a part of the EV ecosystem. Albemarle is a lithium processor, the key material in lithium-ion batteries that power EVs. QuantumScape is pioneering research in solid-state batteries, a newer technology that has higher density and stability than today's lithium-ion batteries but has not yet been commercialized. Meanwhile, ChargePoint Holdings is the global leader in charging stations and would benefit from the continuation of EV adoption and usage.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Albemarle Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Albemarle Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Albemarle Corp. 178,32 -0,73% Albemarle Corp.
QuantumScape Corporation 7,29 -0,55% QuantumScape Corporation

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Osterfeiertagen: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen