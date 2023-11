Why Albemarle Stock Fell This Week -- and Why It's an Opportunity

In a week when the S&P 500 gained 6% through 12:30 p.m. ET Friday, Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) stock was down about 4.3% as of this writing despite gaining some ground Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.With low lithium prices hurting the company, as evidenced by its latest numbers and outlook, more analysts are turning cautious about the lithium stock.Albemarle reported its third-quarter earnings on the first day of November. Here are some numbers you'd want to know (all changes year over year):Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel