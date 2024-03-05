|
05.03.2024 18:04:06
Why Albemarle Stock Is Crashing Today
Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) stock slumped by double digits this morning and was trading 13.4% lower as of 10:40 a.m. ET Tuesday. The world's largest lithium producer is raising money to fund growth capital expenditures among other things, and the market believes it's a sign of how difficult the business environment remains for lithium companies.Albemarle said it plans to sell $1.75 billion worth of depositary shares, each representing 1/20th interest in mandatory convertible preferred stock. Albemarle intends to list the depositary shares on the New York Stock Exchange.Albemarle says it expects to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include the funding of its growth projects, particularly the construction and expansion of operations in Australia and Chile.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
