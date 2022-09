Why Albemarle Stock Plunged This Week Despite a Massive Lithium Leap

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After setting a 52-week high on Aug. 25, Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) stock tumbled this week and shed 10.5% at its lowest point in trading in five days, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. As of noon Friday, the lithium stock was down 9.2% for the week.Demand for lithium is soaring, prices are shooting higher again, and Albemarle's restructuring plans, announced this week, could eventually unlock greater value for shareholders. Why's the stock falling? It appears Albemarle fell with the rest of the market, which also explains why the stock was trading higher on Friday.The markets sank this week on a sell-off in tech stocks after the Federal Reserve warned of more interest rate increases coming as it strives to tame inflation. Ripple effects of the broader market weakness were felt across stocks from various sectors and industries, including Albemarle.Continue reading