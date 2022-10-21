Why Albertsons Stock Tumbled Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) were taking a dive today after the cutoff to get a special dividend passed last night.As a result, the price for its shares fell 24%, though that doesn't reflect any fundamental change in the business.Last week, Albertsons declared a special dividend of $6.85 a share in connection with its merger agreement with Kroger (NYSE: KR), setting a record date of Oct. 24. That means the ex-dividend date is today, so only shareholders who held the stock yesterday will receive the dividend. Continue reading