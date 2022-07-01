|
01.07.2022 15:35:35
Why Albertsons Was a Dog of a Stock This Week
Few investors are happy when an executive departs their company, particularly if that executive has a track record at solid companies in their past.Thursday morning, supermarket chain operator Albertsons (NYSE: ACI) revealed in a regulatory filing that such a person in its ranks was making an exit. The company's shares promptly fell on the news; as of Friday before market open they were down 9% week to date, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The departing individual Albertsons revealed in the document is Chief Customer and Digital Officer Christine Rupp. Her tenure formally ends on July 31; from then until now she will remain in her post to assist with the transition.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
