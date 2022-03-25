|
25.03.2022 17:10:23
Why Alcoa Stock Hit a 52-Week High This Week and Could Go Higher
The stock of Alcoa (NYSE: AA) has become unstoppable. Shares of the aluminum giant surged this week and hit a 52-week high just this morning. As of 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, the stock was already up 17.4% through the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. With global events hugely favoring Alcoa right now, investors aren't shying from placing big bets on the aluminum stock. While the Russia-Ukraine conflict has affected nearly every sector, the commodity shock is unmissable. From oil and gas to metals, prices have shot through the roof on supply chain disruptions as sanctions hit Russia, and Ukraine was forced to shutter manufacturing activity.On March 21, Australia announced a ban on all export of alumina and aluminum ores like bauxite to Russia in a bid to cripple the nation's aluminum production. Russia is the world's second-largest aluminum supplier, and Australia the world's largest exporter of alumina.Continue reading
