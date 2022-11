Why Algoma Steel Stock Melted on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of metals producer Algoma Steel (NASDAQ: ASTL) slipped 4.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading as of 1:20 p.m. ET, after missing on both the top and bottom lines in its second-quarter 2023 earnings announcement.Heading into earnings, analysts had forecast Algoma would earn $0.46 per share on quarterly sales of $642.9 million. As it turned out, sales were only $599.2 million and profits fell a dime short of expectations at $0.36 per share. Q2 marked quite a turnaround in Algoma's fortunes compared to last year, and not in a good way. Sales declined roughly 40% year over year, and Algoma's profits -- $4.02 per share a year ago -- shriveled 91%. Continue reading