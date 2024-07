Why Alibaba, Baidu, and JD.com Were Down Today

Shares of Chinese tech stocks Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) fell on Monday, down 2%, 5.9%, and 5.3%, respectively, in Monday's trading session.The downdraft in China-oriented consumer tech names appeared entirely to do with the disappointing economic data that came out of China today.In the second quarter, China reported just 4.7% economic growth, well below the 5.3% last quarter and below the 5.1% growth that analysts were expecting. While 4.3% growth may seem very strong, remember that, first, China is supposed to be an "emerging" economy and post growth rates above those of developed countries, with its government having set a target of 5% growth. Second, the country was lapping a very low base off last year's depressed numbers, making this miss highly disappointing.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool