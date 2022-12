Why Alibaba, Baidu, and Other Chinese Stocks Rallied on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Some of the most popular Chinese stocks continue to rally on Wednesday as government officials announced steps that could lead to a lifting of pandemic-related restrictions that have not only stifled growth, but sparked widespread unrest in China.With that as a backdrop, shares of e-commerce platform and search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) soared as much as 9.4%, Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) climbed as much as 11.1%, and streaming video platform Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) surged as much as 15.2%. As of 11:32 a.m. ET, the trio were still trading higher, up 6.4%, 9.5%, and 8.6%, respectively.While there was some company-specific news, it appears the broader economic and regulatory developments ultimately drove the stocks higher.Continue reading