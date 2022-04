Why Alibaba, iQIYI, and Pinduoduo Stocks Popped Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chinese tech stocks continued to move higher Monday morning as further details emerged on a Chinese government effort to save China-based, U.S.-listed stocks from being delisted.As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) had gained 6.2%, iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) was rising 11.5%, and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) was leading the sector higher with a 14.8% gain.Image source: Getty Images.