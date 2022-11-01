01.11.2022 18:47:38

Why Alibaba, JD.com, and Baidu Stocks Roared Higher Early Tuesday

Stocks of some of China's most popular companies rallied out of the gate on Tuesday. The Chinese government has long instituted strict measures and government regulatory crackdowns to slow the spread of the pandemic, which has weighed on the country's already fragile economy. However, recent developments suggest the worst may be over, which could result in the lifting of government restrictions, thus providing a boost to China's battered stock market.With that as a backdrop, shares of e-commerce platform Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) gained 7.7%, digital retailer JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) climbed 8.7%, and search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) surged 7.9% this morning. As of 12:44 p.m. ET, the trio were still trading higher, up 5.2%, 3.1%, and 5.4%, respectively.Reports on Chinese social media emerged overnight suggesting that a government committee had been formed to develop plans to fully reopen China by March of 2023. This would represent a major step forward in lifting a broad array of pandemic-related restrictions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19. Many cities in China have faced government-mandated lockdowns as a result of the country's "zero COVID" policy. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alibabamehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alibabamehr Analysen

05.11.20 Alibaba kaufen DZ BANK

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alibaba 65,35 -1,13% Alibaba
Baidu.com Inc. 78,50 -1,01% Baidu.com Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX und DAX tiefer - Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Handel notieren am Donnerstag im Minus. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost verloren am Donnerstag deutlich. Die Tokioter Börse blieb wegen eines Feiertags geschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen