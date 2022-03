Why Alibaba, JD.com, and Didi Stocks Rocketed Higher on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After days of panic-selling, a wide range of Chinese stocks staged a broad relief rally on Wednesday. Many of the stocks had fallen to 21-month lows, as investors worried about a resurgence of the pandemic in China, an ongoing regulatory crackdown, and the Chinese government's stance on the war raging between Ukraine and Russia. While there wasn't any company-specific news, these stocks came roaring back after government officials vowed to boost economic growth and stabilize the markets. Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) gained as much as 27.8%, JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) climbed as much as 33.1%, and Didi Global (NYSE: DIDI) surged as much as 51.1%. The trio were still trading higher, up 26.3%, 30.4%, and 50%, respectively, as of 12:45 p.m. ET.China's Vice Premier Liu He, the country's top economic advisor, said Beijing would take substantial steps to "boost the economy in the first quarter," while also introducing "policies that are favorable to the market." The comments came in the wake of a special session of the State Council's Financial Stability and Development Committee. The committee has oversight of China's financial and securities regulators. Continue reading