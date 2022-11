Why Alibaba, Tencent Music Entertainment, and Huya Rallied This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Chinese internet stocks Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE: TME), and Huya (NYSE: HUYA) rallied this week, up 19.1%, 35.1%, and 23.9%, respectively, through Thursday trading.All three companies reported third-quarter earnings this week. While Alibaba slightly missed revenue expectations, all three companies beat profit expectations and were able to maintain positive profitability, despite the economic slowdown in China. The newfound cost discipline, a stark contrast from the big U.S. tech stocks that are spending more freely, was welcomed by investors. In addition, Chinese authorities unveiled reforms aimed at stabilizing the ailing property sector, and others anticipated a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.Continue reading