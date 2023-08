Why Alibaba Stock Bounced Back on Thursday

A day after Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) stock took it on the chin due to a draft law on smart devices in its native China, the company was a winner on Thursday. Its shares rose nearly 3% higher on the day, on the back of a new product announcement in a white-hot segment of the tech market. That day, Alibaba announced the launch of not one but two artificial intelligence (AI) models, Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat. What's more, it has made them open source, meaning that developers and other interested parties are free to access the code that undergirds them. There are some, but not many, restrictions to this access. Alibaba said it will require businesses with over 100 million monthly active users to obtain a license in order to tap into the large language models (LLMs).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel