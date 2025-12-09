Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
09.12.2025 17:30:00
Why Alibaba Stock Is a Great Way to Ride the AI Boom
Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping global technology, and much of the attention naturally goes to U.S. companies such as Nvidia, Alphabet, and Microsoft. But investors looking for exposure to the next decade of AI growth shouldn't overlook one of Asia's most prominent players: Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA).Alibaba spent the past few years navigating regulatory pressures, competitive threats, and slowing consumer demand. But beneath this noise, the company has quietly positioned itself at the center of China's AI transformation. Its latest September 2025 quarter highlights that shift: Cloud revenue surged 34% year over year, and AI-related cloud revenue delivered triple-digit growth.If investors want a long-term way to participate in China's AI boom, Alibaba offers a compelling and underappreciated path. Here are three reasons why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
