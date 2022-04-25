|
25.04.2022 17:13:58
Why Alibaba Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA), a leading tech company in China, were sliding this morning on continued investor concerns that strict lockdowns in Shanghai and across China will hurt economic growth.The tech stock was down by as much as 5.4% this morning and had fallen 2.2% as of 10:50 a.m. ET on Monday. Investors have been growing increasingly pessimistic about Chinese stocks recently as the government has implemented a strict zero-COVID policy across China. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
