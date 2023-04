Why Alibaba Stock Jumped 16% in March

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were moving higher last month after the Chinese tech giant announced a plan to break up the company.That decision comes after the stock has swooned in the face of COVID-19 lockdowns, sluggish growth, and a crackdown by the Chinese government after founder Jack Ma made critical remarks about Beijing finance ministers.According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the month up 16%. As you can see from the chart below, those gains came entirely at the end of the month after Alibaba announced the breakup news.Continue reading