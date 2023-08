Why Alibaba Stock Jumped Today

Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were moving higher today after the Chinese tech giant posted better-than-expected results in its first-quarter earnings report, showing signs that its long malaise through a government crackdown and a sluggish Chinese economy may be coming to an end.As of 12:57 p.m. ET, the stock was up 5.7% on the news.Revenue growth in the quarter accelerated, increasing 14% to $32.3 billion, ahead of estimates at $31.2 billion, which was its fastest growth rate in several quarters. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel