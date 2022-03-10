|
10.03.2022 17:29:03
Why Alibaba Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low
Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) investors had a rough month in February, as their shares fell 16% in response to a disappointing earnings report and fears of tightened regulation of tech companies in China. Things are getting even worse for Alibaba today, with shares of the tech giant down another 8.7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET -- more than half the losses suffered in the entire month of February, in a single day in March.Today's losses just pushed Alibaba stock down to a new 52-week low.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alibabamehr Nachrichten
|
10.03.22
|Alibaba Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low. Is It a Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
10.03.22
|Why Alibaba Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low (MotleyFool)
|
08.03.22
|Why Alibaba Stock Lost 16% in February (MotleyFool)
|
08.03.22
|Better Chinese Tech Stock: Alibaba vs. Baidu (MotleyFool)
|
01.03.22
|Is Alibaba Stock a Buy Now? (MotleyFool)