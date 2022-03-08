Why Alibaba Stock Lost 16% in February

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were sliding again last month as the Chinese tech giant posted a disappointing earnings report and continued to be impacted by global tensions and fears of China's regulatory crackdown.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished February down 16%. As you can see from the chart below, the stock was volatile but finished down sharply in the last week of the month after the company reported disappointing earnings results and war broke out in Ukraine.