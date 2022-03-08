|
08.03.2022 19:24:19
Why Alibaba Stock Lost 16% in February
Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were sliding again last month as the Chinese tech giant posted a disappointing earnings report and continued to be impacted by global tensions and fears of China's regulatory crackdown.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished February down 16%. As you can see from the chart below, the stock was volatile but finished down sharply in the last week of the month after the company reported disappointing earnings results and war broke out in Ukraine.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alibabamehr Nachrichten
|
08.03.22
|Why Alibaba Stock Lost 16% in February (MotleyFool)
|
08.03.22
|Better Chinese Tech Stock: Alibaba vs. Baidu (MotleyFool)
|
01.03.22
|Is Alibaba Stock a Buy Now? (MotleyFool)
|
28.02.22
|Alibaba stock price target cut to $185 from $200 at Susquehanna (MarketWatch)
|
25.02.22
|Why Alibaba Stock Just Dropped (MotleyFool)