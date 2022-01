Why Alibaba Stock Slipped on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A lively stock over the past year, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) was sluggish on the stock exchange Monday. The Chinese tech giant's shares took a more than 2% hit on the day following an analyst's lowering of his price target on the stock. That analyst was Eddie Leung at Bank of America. In a new research note, he trimmed his target to $203 per share from the previous $209. He's still bullish on the stock, however, as he's maintaining his buy recommendation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading