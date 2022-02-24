|
24.02.2022 17:56:44
Why Alibaba Stock Was Falling Today
Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were sliding today as the Chinese tech giant posted its slowest growth in its publicly traded history. The company is struggling with a number of new regulations from the Chinese government.Alibaba stock was down 3.2% as of 10:57 a.m. ET after trading as low as 8.8% earlier in the session.Image source: Alibaba.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
