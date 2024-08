Why Alibaba Stock Was Gaining Today

Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were moving higher on reports that it's planning to increase a service fee for merchants. The news was enough to lift shares of the struggling Chinese e-commerce stock by 3.2% as of 10:45 a.m. ET.According to media reports, Alibaba will begin charging a basic software service fee of 0.6% on transactions for vendors on both its Tmall and Taobao marketplaces. The move leverages the company's leading e-commerce platforms and follows a similar tactic that Amazon has used, tacking increased fees on merchants who have little choice but to pay them.Image source: Alibaba .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool