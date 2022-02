Why Alibaba Stock Was Sliding Again Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) were getting roughed up again today as the Chinese e-commerce giant continued to face pressure from government regulators and a series of events fueled speculation that Beijing was preparing for another round of crackdowns.As of 1:24 p.m. ET, the stock was down 5.3%.Image source: Alibaba Group Holding.Continue reading