Why Alibaba Stock Was Sliding Today

Shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) were pulling back today as more weak economic data came out of China. As the Chinese tech giant tries to rebuild momentum in areas like e-commerce and cloud computing, the company has proven to be sensitive to the state of the Chinese economy.As of 1:38 p.m. ET, the stock was down 4.9% on the news.This morning, China reported another decline in imports and exports, showing the world's No. 2 economy continues to be challenged even months after it ended its zero-COVID policy.