22.04.2022 20:56:35
Why Alibaba Was Rising Today on a Terrible Day for the Markets
Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were up as much as 5.5% today, before settling into a 0.8% gain as of 1:56 p.m. ET. Still, that figure looked terrific next to the general U.S. markets, which were down 2% as of this writing.However, for those hoping it was something fundamental about Alibaba's business driving the stock, you may be disappointed.Yesterday, China's Securities Regulatory Commission held a meeting with members of large banks, insurance companies, and the country's social security fund, and encouraged these large in-country investors to buy stocks. This comes as the Chinese indexes are down some $2.7 trillion in value, and are actually all the way back to levels not seen since June of 2020. It looks as though many investors heeded those orders today. Continue reading
