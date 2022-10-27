Why Align Technology Stock Got Hammered Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of dental company Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) got hammered on Thursday after reporting financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Align stock was down 18% for the day as of 2:30 p.m. ET. But more than this, Align stock is also now down 72% year to date, giving it the distinction of being the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 so far this year.Align Technology makes money from its clear Invisalign retainers and with its iTero technology. In Q3, the company generated revenue of $890 million, down 12% year over year and roughly $60 million less than what analysts had expected.Management said about $25 million of this underperformance was due to unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates. But with clear alignment shipments down 12.5% year over year, there's no denying that business is slow for Align right now.Continue reading