|
27.10.2022 21:46:00
Why Align Technology Stock Got Hammered Today
Shares of dental company Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) got hammered on Thursday after reporting financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Align stock was down 18% for the day as of 2:30 p.m. ET. But more than this, Align stock is also now down 72% year to date, giving it the distinction of being the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 so far this year.Align Technology makes money from its clear Invisalign retainers and with its iTero technology. In Q3, the company generated revenue of $890 million, down 12% year over year and roughly $60 million less than what analysts had expected.Management said about $25 million of this underperformance was due to unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates. But with clear alignment shipments down 12.5% year over year, there's no denying that business is slow for Align right now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Align Technology Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
29.10.22
|Why Align Technology Dropped As Much As 13.7% This Week (MotleyFool)
|
27.10.22
|Why Align Technology Stock Got Hammered Today (MotleyFool)
|
27.10.22
|Align Technology (ALGN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
25.10.22
|Ausblick: Align Technology stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Align Technology legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)