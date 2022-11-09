|
09.11.2022 19:08:47
Why Allbirds Stock Fell to New Lows Today
Shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ: BIRD) were down 6% as of 11:22 a.m. ET on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings for the third quarter. However, management's fourth-quarter revenue guidance was lower than the consensus estimate, which sent the stock down. Year to date, the stock has fallen 82%. Could this be a buying opportunity?The market has had little patience with companies reporting losses in this environment. It doesn't matter that Allbirds posted another quarter of double-digit revenue growth. The company posted a loss of $76 million through the first three quarters of the year, and guidance didn't give investors much confidence that financial results will be better than current estimates.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!